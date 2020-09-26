COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Golf outing is just a few weeks away and the chamber says it still has room for teams and some sponsorships available.

Please sign up for a team and if you are interested in sponsorships please call 618-344-2884.

"It is always a great event!," the Chamber said in an announcement.

This is a summary about the Chamber Annual Golf Scramble Day:

Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9 AM – 6 PM

Arlington Greens Golf Course

Public · Hosted by Collinsville Chamber of Commerce (IL)

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m.

Shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.

Fees include 18 holes of golf with a cart, breakfast, box lunch, beer and soft drinks on the course, dessert reception and a chance to win attendance prizes. There will be practicing social distancing and the scoring and winners will be announced outside under the tent. All golfers must be paid in full by Friday, October 2.

Fees:

Total cost at $75 per person or $300 for foursome if paid by September 30, 2020
$85 per person or $340 for a foursome after September 30.

Skins at $20 per foursome

Mulligans at $5 ($20 for foursome)

See the following to sign up for the tournament:

https://www.facebook.com/events/151487739312441/

