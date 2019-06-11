BELLEVILLE - A pair of Collinsville students and a Wood River student were part of the graduates of the Southwestern Illinois College Physical Therapist Assistant program. The grads gathered recently at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville for the 2019 Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony.

Physical Therapist Assistant graduates include: from left, first row, Kayla Kelley of Waterloo, Kori Hacker of Wood River, Joe’l Williams of Highland, Michelle Dickens of Scott Air Force Base; second row, Amanda Bobby of O’Fallon, Evan Klein of Highland and Alycia Hollinshead of Red Bud. Physical therapist assistants aid physical therapists in the care of patients who need physical treatment or rehabilitation due to injury or illness.

These professionals practice in medical centers, nursing homes, school districts, rehabilitation centers, outpatient facilities, aquatic centers, sports medicine clinics and home-health-care agencies. SWIC offers a two-year Associate in Applied Science degree in Physical Therapist Assistant. This year, 178 students graduated from SWIC Health Sciences programs. SWIC Photo by Kevin Thoele 5-14-19.

