COLLINSVILLE - Multiple area fire departments responded for a 3-alarm structure fire at Keller Farms in the 400 block of South Bluff Road in Collinsville Sunday night.

The fire call came around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Multiple area fire departments were asked to respond to battle the serious blaze.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Emergency Management responded to the scene with the Unified Command Post and Rehab Unit.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was in the Horseradish building. No injuries were reported.

Keller Farms, Inc. is a family-owned farming operation in Collinsville, Illinois, and Charleston, Missouri. Located mainly in the American Bottoms of the Mississippi River Valley, the farm produces a variety of grain and specialty crops such as horseradish and sweet corn.

More like this: