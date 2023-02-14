JERSEYVILLE - Chris Collins was promoted as the newest Fire Captain with the Jerseyville Fire Department last week, and will now lead one of the department’s three companies.

Collins has been a member of the Jerseyville Fire Department since 2006 and became a certified firefighter in 2013. Jerseyville Fire Chief Keith Norman approached him about the position left open by former fire captain Dr. David Harmon, who went on to accept a different position as a Safety Officer.

Collins said the entire department, aside from Chief Norman, are volunteers - and that all of them are “dedicated” to the community.

“The rest of us are all volunteers,” he said. “We have about 18 to 20 guys, and they’re all very committed to the Jerseyville community,” he said.

He thanked the department for their support as he goes forward as Fire Captain.

“I’m appreciative of the support they’ve given me, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” he said.

