BRIGHTON - Solid pitching by Collin Baumgartner led the Southwestern High School Piasa Birds to 3-1 victory over the Roxana High School Shells Friday.

As four-time defending conference champions, the Piasa Birds have a large reputation that precedes them.

"Right now, we're 3-0 for our conference. We're going for our fifth championship title this year, so each game, we get fired up and it helps having Collin on the mound as our ace," Southwestern head coach Brian Hanslow said.

Baumgartner earned the win for Southwestern and was remarkable on the mound with 20 first-pitch strikes and 16 strikeouts. In 103 pitches, he allowed only three hits and walked one. He also hit a great triple in the bottom of the fourth, leading to a run being scored for the Piasa Birds.

"We're all brothers. We really trust each other and it's great to have that dynamic as a team," Baumgartner said. "When you pitch good conference games like this, you have high expectations and you just want to make the town proud."

Luke Golike was 2-3 in at bats for the day while Brock Seymour, Ben Lowis and Troy Evans each had one hit.

Roxana's Zach Golenor took the loss. He allowed six hits, committed three errors and walked three runners.

Roxana's only scoring play came in the top of the seventh inning. Sam Mosby was walked in his at bat and Tyler Svoboda came in to pinch run. Brayden Davis singled on a line drive to center field and Svoboda advanced so second. Drew Ratliff hit a ground ball and reached on an error on first base, allowing Svoboda to score.

Along with Davis' single, Golenor and Logan Presley had Roxana's three hits for the day.