ALTON - Anyone who drives by the Circle at College and Central in Alton is in for a surprise this holiday season - there is a beautifully decorated Christmas tree that stands tall in the circle.

A tree lighting was held after the Fourth Ward in Alton monthly meeting this past Thursday and since Brown said, she has had a strong positive reaction from residents.

For those who don't know the significance of the State House Circle area in Alton, here is the explanation: A bill was introduced in 1833 for a statewide vote to determine where the new Illinois capitol would be. It was at the time located in Vandalia. Alton was one of the locations among selections in the 1833 vote with Springfield, Jacksonville, Peoria, and Vandalia. Alton was the victor, however, the legislature determined the margin of votes was too small to be conclusive. If the vote had been upheld, the State House Circle in Alton would have been the location of the Illinois state capitol.

On February 25, 1837, the Illinois General Assembly voted to relocate the capital from Vandalia to Springfield.

Brown was beaming after the tree lights were turned on and she passes by that area nearly every evening in her ward.

"This was a great way to welcome the holiday season," Alton Fourth Ward Alderman Rosetta Brown said.

"A lot of people commented it just brightens the whole atmosphere when they ride around that circle. It is a great touch for that area in Alton. It lifts and brightens the holiday spirit when people see the beautiful tree."

