College for Life takes a walk on the wild side Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Serengeti Steve, The Reptile Experience, visits Lewis and Clark Community College's College for Life students Feb. 28, 2017 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Learn more about College for Life at www.lc.edu/disability. Photo by L&C Media Services Intern Alex St. Peters Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending