GODFREY – Two area leaders in youth programming are teaming up to keep kids engaged in learning at Lewis and Clark Community College this summer.

A brand new full time summer camp, for students from kindergarten to fifth grade, is now available at the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark and will run May 22-Aug. 11. Based on the hugely successful YMCA Summer Camp in Edwardsville, this new opportunity will include a variety of indoor and outdoor activities – swimming, fishing, sports, music, dance and much more – to keep children active and engaged all summer long. Campers will also enjoy a field trip every Friday.

As always, a wide variety of College for Kids courses will also be available, either as add-ons for summer campers or as standalone classes. Most classes will meet from 9 a.m. - noon, Monday through Thursday. New classes will begin each week from June 12-July 31, including cooking, technology, robotics, dance, theater and art.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The YMCA is extremely pleased to partner with the Lewis and Clark Community College by providing a full day summer camp program at the Godfrey Campus,” said Edwardsville YMCA President/CEO Gary Niebur. “The summer camp program, coupled with L&C's outstanding College for Kids program, will provide high quality full day care for children and families in the Alton/Godfrey area.”

One-day field trips to Scott Air Force Base and the U.S. Federal Courthouse in St. Louis will be among the highlights of College for Kids this year. Also, a long time College for Kids favorite, Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers, is being offered the week of June 19-23 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the State Historic Site in Hartford. A complete schedule of classes and fees can be found online at www.lc.edu/c4k.

“We’re excited to bring another summer of high quality enrichment classes to kids in our community,” said Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas. “Parents have been requesting full day programs for many years and our new partnership with the YMCA allows us an avenue to deliver an affordable camp experience all summer long. Since both programs are in one place, it allows parents great flexibility in scheduling. It’s really the best of both worlds.”

Parents can register for either program, or both, online now at www.lc.edu/c4k, by calling (618) 468-5701, or on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark in Trimpe 123 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-11 a.m. and on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. Because spots will fill quickly, parents are encouraged to sign up for as many weeks of the summer as they need.

“L&C is an exceptional institution of higher education and is a tremendous asset to the entire region,” Niebur said. “The Y is proud to be associated with L&C and we look forward to the new summer camp program and new partnership opportunities to serve the people of the Alton/Godfrey area.”