ALTON – As the cool weather draws nearer, Stacey Noble Loveland and Laura Robinson are gearing up with several businesses around the area to ensure that senior citizens will not be forgotten about this holiday season.

“Our mission is to reach out to seniors out there that are by themselves, for whatever reason, at Christmas time,” Loveland said. “We don’t look at the financial situation at hand at all. No one should be alone, especially at Christmas.”

The duo’s campaign, known as Stockings 4 Seniors, has been collecting funds since August to cover the cost of stockings for the upcoming drive. Now, the ladies are asking for your help to make this year’s drive bigger and better than ever.

Beginning on Nov. 7, donation drop-off boxes will be set up in seven different locations around the area to collect a number of items, including: travel-size hand sanitizer, lotion, body wash and tissues, gloves, ink pens, note pads, large print puzzle books, small boxes of candy (chocolates), pocket calendars, throw blankets, wrapping paper and tape.

Drop-off boxes will be placed at the following locations and will be accepting donations until Dec. 5:

Cambridge House of Maryville

Cedarhurst in Edwardsville

CNB Bank & Trust in Alton

Evergreen Place in Alton

The Fountains in Granite City

Foxes Grove in Wood River

Senior Services Plus in Alton

Financial donations will also be accepted at CNB Bank & Trust in Alton.

In 2015, the duo set a goal of gifting 300 stockings, but was able to pass out 557 stockings from the generous donations and support of the community.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the response,” Loveland said.

This year, the duo is hoping to make the drive bigger and better than ever and with the communities help, they hope to accomplish their mission of reaching 750 senior citizens.

“We want to do anything we can to brighten someone’s holiday,” Loveland said.

