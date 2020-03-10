GODFREY - The St. Ambrose community is coming together for friends and family that call Nashville home.

"Join us in supporting and donating to this incredible community while it recovers," St. Ambrose said in a release. "A member of our Parish has offered to take a semi-truck load of assistance to Catholic Charities of Tennessee for the Tornado victims.

"The trailer is now parked in the lower parking lot. We will be limiting our collection to the items listed below."

KITCHEN ITEMS such as: linens, pots and pans, dishes, drinking glasses, plastic ware, utensils, towels, small appliances

If you look around your kitchen you will get an idea of the kinds of products the people of Nashville will need as they begin the process of relocating to temporary apartments and homes as their own home is rebuilt. Chances are, if you have it, they need it.

Preference is for NEW items only. Information from the Community Resource Center through the Catholic Charities of Nashville, Tennessee. Items can be dropped off during the hours the truck will be staffed: Wednesday - Friday, March 11-13 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15 from 7:30 a.m. - Noon Monday - Wednesday, March 16-18 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

If you are unable to drop off items when the truck is staffed feel free to drop off items at the St. Ambrose Parish Office. Items will be moved into the trailer as soon as possible.

St. Ambrose closed by saying: "Thank you and God bless you!"

