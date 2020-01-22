ALTON - The hot topic of the Alton Committee of the Whole meeting was the collapsed wall near Riverview Park. The wall, which collapsed Sunday night, caused no injury, or severe damage to nearby buildings, though the large collapsed wall now needs to be fixed.

The damage of the fallen wall is relatively large, meaning there is a project ahead for the city. Alton is going to have a lot to do as far as getting the wall fixed and secure once again as well as determining how to fund the project.

The reasoning behind the fallen wall was the rain that eroded soil, as the wall sits on a bluff. The wall had cracking months ago, but it finally gave out all together. Alton has faced many issues, especially in recent years with rains and flooding causing problems for the city and businesses, and this was said to be another problem caused by that.

At the meeting, the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole voted to pass a motion that would place the issue onto file. The wall should be discussed in more length and detail during Wednesday night's City Council meeting.

“There will be a resolution introduced tomorrow (Wednesday) night. It will be a three-part resolution. Part one will be emergency work. Part two will be to retain Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab to design a new alternative for a permanent fix to the problem which of course has changed since the original designs were suggested by SMS. And three will be to authorize SMS, once they have a plan, to go out to the bids and select the best bid and we will be prepared to move forward with an award of contract,” said Mayor Walker.

“We will not wait for a preapproval from FEMA we will do this work and hope to be reimbursed by FEMA. So tonight’s move is something to place on file the three options.”

