EDWARDSVILLE - A collaborative effort by law enforcement agencies led to the arrest today of a Wood River man on a charge of aggravated robbery.



Robert T. Profer, of the 500 block of McHugh St. in Wood River, was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with one count of aggravated robbery.

The Honorable Judge Schroeder signed the arrest warrant and set bail at $100,000. Profer is in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

The charge against Profer is a result of an investigation that began at approximately 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. At that time, the Alton Police Department was notified of a robbery that had just occurred at the Hit N Run Store located at 1818 Washington Ave., Alton.

Officers contacted employees of the store who revealed that a white male had just demanded money from the cash registers while implying he was armed with a weapon. Alton Police said an employee of the store complied with the demand and provided Profer with an undisclosed amount of money. No employees were physically harmed during the robbery.

Profer fled the store on foot. A search of the area was conducted by patrol officers and K-9 Officer Brian Brenner. Profer was not located at that time. However, Officer Brenner viewed video surveillance footage and recognized the suspect to be Profer, whom he had contact with the prior day.

Profer was located and arrested today by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The Alton Police Department said it is thankful for the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff's Office in this matter.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

