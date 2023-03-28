EDWARDSVILLE 8, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 4: Edwardsville scored four times in the second inning, then twice more in both the fourth and sixth to get the road win at Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Cole Funkhouser had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, with both Joe Chiarodo and Andrew Hendrickson having two hits and driving in a run each, Alec Marchetto came up with two hits, Caeleb Copeland drove in a pair of runs and both Lucas Huebner and Riley Iffrig also drove in runs.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Huebner struck out four while on the mound for Edwardsville, while Hendrickson fanned two, and Logan Geggus, Jake Holder, Marchetto, and Tyler Powell all struck out one each.

The Tigers are now 5-1, while the Cyclones go to 1-2.

More like this:

Post 126 Navy Team Eyes State Championship After Division Wins
Jul 22, 2025
Jerseyville Junior Legion Squad Completes Remarkable Season: Forces Decisive Game Before Danville Clinches Crown
Jul 29, 2025
Alton Under-17 Navy Junior Legion Baseball Team, Jerseyville Squad, Compete In State Tourney
Jul 27, 2025
Post 126 Seniors Force Second Game With 4-1 Win, Stephan's Seventh-Inning RBI Single Gives Alton Fifth Division Championship 2-1
Jul 28, 2025
Ducey, Bromaghim Pound Three Hits, Junior Legion Squad Powers To 8-1 Opening Win Over Under 15 Team
Jul 11, 2025

 