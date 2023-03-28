EDWARDSVILLE 8, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 4: Edwardsville scored four times in the second inning, then twice more in both the fourth and sixth to get the road win at Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Cole Funkhouser had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, with both Joe Chiarodo and Andrew Hendrickson having two hits and driving in a run each, Alec Marchetto came up with two hits, Caeleb Copeland drove in a pair of runs and both Lucas Huebner and Riley Iffrig also drove in runs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Huebner struck out four while on the mound for Edwardsville, while Hendrickson fanned two, and Logan Geggus, Jake Holder, Marchetto, and Tyler Powell all struck out one each.

The Tigers are now 5-1, while the Cyclones go to 1-2.

More like this: