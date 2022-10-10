EDWARDSVILLE - Locally-owned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is encouraging people to consider a sweet, not scary, addition to their families this Halloween. The REALTOR group will be hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on October 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Illinois. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.

“Coldwell Banker Brown Realtor’s support of our organization over the last several years has been a tremendous help,” said Partners for Pets Director Erika Pratte. “Fundraising efforts have enabled us to launch new initiatives, such as our Unicorn Foster program and on-site Behavioral Trainer, which helps save some of the most at-risk dogs across the region. Facility tours will be offered to see Partners for Pets improvements, such as the new surgical suite and dog and cat areas renovations. We hope people will take this opportunity to check out our facility and consider adding a loveable new family member to their home.”

CBBR’s REALTORS sponsored 42 cats and dogs this year and their sponsorship reduces adoption costs on all those pets. The event includes food, drinks from Recess Brewing, games, raffle items, trick or treating for kids, and facility tours. Costumes are encouraged and all adult pets will have a reduced adoption rate of $25 the day of the event. Schuetzenhofer said 100% of the funds raised through the Howl-O-Ween Open House will go to support Partners for Pets.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Partners for Pets is a cause that is close to our hearts and it’s become an event our REALTORS look forward to each year,” said Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ President, Gerry Schuetzenhofer. “It’s been exciting for our team to see what we can accomplish together and the difference we are making. We can’t wait to see people bring home their newest family member.”

Over the last six years through various events, CBBR has raised $20,000 for Partners for Pets and has helped 130 pets find their “furever” homes. To learn more about this year’s Howl-O-Ween event, go to brownrealtors.com/petevent.

About Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the largest real estate firm in the Metro East St Louis area, with seven offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Alton, Jerseyville, Highland, O’Fallon and Troy and a network of more than 210 expertly trained REALTORS® and staff. Its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible and the convenience of one stop shopping with affiliated mortgage and title services. For more information about Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, go towww.brownrealtors.com. To contact the corporate office, call 618-692-7290.

More like this: