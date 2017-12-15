EDWARDSVILLE – Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors will be expanding its presence in the Southwestern Illinois Riverbend area. The real estate agency announced this morning that they have completed a merger with the Property Professionals offices, which are located in Godfrey, Grafton and Hardin.

A total of nine real estate brokers will be joining the Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors team as a result of the merger. The agents in Godfrey will include Casey Bennington, Nancy Trucks, Steve Gehrs and Elaine Rhodes as the managing broker.

In Hardin and Grafton, the agents will include Devin Brown, Kynan Mielke, Thomas McKee, Tom Sumpter and Wendi Mielke as the managing broker.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors President Gerry Schuetzenhofer said that his agency was looking for the right opportunity to expand its services to the Riverbend area, and this was the perfect fit. “We’re very excited about this opportunity to expand our business to this region. Godfrey, Grafton and Hardin are all beautiful communities with rich histories and unique housing markets. We feel like the network of services we provide through Coldwell Banker and our real estate firm will be such a benefit to people interested in buying or selling a home in this area,” said Schuetzenhofer. “We are really excited for the experience and enthusiasm Wendi and Elaine bring to our team!”

This merger will add to Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors existing five offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Highland, O'Fallon and Troy, Illinois, just minutes from downtown St. Louis. With a network of more than 200 expertly trained realtors, its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best Real Estate services possible.

For more information about this story, please contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349.

