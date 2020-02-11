ALTON - The coldest temperatures of the year are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday day it's going to be low 20s and Thursday night is expected to be minus 4 with the high on Friday is 15.

These temperatures can be dangerous, so dress in layers when heading to work and school. Make sure to keep your pets inside during this time. The temperatures are supposed to rebound over the weekend and be in the high 30s and low 40s.

The coldest air of the year is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. With air temps below zero and breezy winds, wind chills of -10 to -20 will be common. Areas in northern Illinois may fall below -20 Friday morning.

In addition to the temps, frozen slush may cause slick spots out there for the Friday morning commute.

Temps will rebound for the weekend with 30s/40s returning.

Track the storm as it moves across the state in Illinois' largest weather group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/870182493143062/?ref=share

