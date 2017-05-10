BELLEVILLE - A few months ago, Afroman asked 4204 Main Street Brewing in Belleville to brew a beer for him.



Tomorrow night, he is coming to the Belleville brewery, located at 4204 W. Main Street, to celebrate that beer, which is titled "Cold Fro-T Five," after one of Afroman's most quoted songs, "Crazy Rap," in which he assures listeners that "Colt .45 and two Zig Zags, baby that's all we need." The beer, which was requested by the early 2000s rap icon himself, is 4204 Main Street's take on a craft beer version of malt liquor. It has an alcohol content of six percent as well.

"He reached out to us actually, and the beer is ready, so he wanted to do something fun for us, and we wanted to do something fun for the community," 4204 Director of Marketing Rebecca Wuest said.

Tickets for tomorrow night's show are non-existent, because it is free and open for everyone. Wuest said doors for the show will open at 7 p.m., before opening acts perform starting at 8 p.m. Afroman himself will take the stage at 10 p.m. in a show Wuest said would be a celebration.

When asked why Afroman, who hails from California, would request a beer to be brewed in Belleville for his honor, Wuest said she was not sure, but did note his lawyer resides in the St. Louis Metro Area.

Besides "Crazy Rap," Afroman may best be known for the hit single, "Because I Got High," which was ubiquitous through the early 2000s radio airwaves.

4204 Main Street Brewing also has a location in Alton at 180 E. Center Drive.

