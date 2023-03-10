EAST ST. LOUIS - Carmillya Butler has established a GoFundMe to assist with her mother - Patrenia Butler-Turner's final expenses, including her burial.

Petrenia's body was found in Pontoon Beach 10 years after she was reported missing. Patrenia's body was discovered in December 2022 when authorities had a tip of skeletal remains in a wooded area off Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach.

The remains were confirmed to be those of Butler-Turner. A suspect - Roger D. Sutton has been charged with murder in Butler-Turner's case.

"It has been horrible waiting and not knowing what happened to her," she said. "I cannot describe the pain I am feeling knowing she was taken from me. Any help covering her final expenses would be greatly appreciated."

