GLEN CARBON - Colby Garman of Caseyville was the men's winner, while Crystal Harriss of Edwardsville took the women's title in the Glen Carbon Covered Bridge 5K run Saturday morning in Glen Carbon.

The races, the final leg of the Goshen Triple Crown Series in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area. were held for the first time since 2019, as the last two editions were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was run under near-ideal conditions, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Garman won the men's race with a time of 17:27, with Jon Yoch of Glen Carbon the runner-up at 18:15, James Perulfi of Edwardsville came in third at 18:27, fourth place went to Andrew Meng, also of Edwardsville, who came in at 18:31, right behind in fifth place was Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville at 18:32, Nick Vollmer of St. Louis was sixth at 18:35, in seventh place was Colin Thomas of Glen Carbon, who was in at 19:18, Jason Jay of Edwardsville was eighth at 19:38, in ninth place was Corey Richter of Breese with a time of 19:55 and Glen Carbon's Kevin Merrick rounded out the top 10 with a time of 20:09.

In the various age groups, the 12-and-under winner was Adan Moussawi of Edwardsville, who was in at 24:10, the 13-19 winner was Thomas, while Meng was the winner of the 20-24 grouping, Sam Fink of Glen Carbon won the 25-29 age group with a time of 21:31, Chris Hummel of Glen Carbon took the 30-34 age group with a time of 20:30, Wieduwilt was the winner in the 35-39 age group, Jay won the 40-44 category, Jerseyville's Mark Thompson won the 45-49 age group, coming in at 21:37, Brad Myers of Collinsville won the 50-54 age group with a time of 24:05, Ryan Yoch of O'Fallon was the winner in the 55-59 age group at 20:58, William Theiss of Collinsville was the winner in the 60-64 age group with a time of 23:59, Jeff Hoyt of Collinsville won the 65-69 age group race at 24:49 and the 70-and-over group was taken by Larry Wilson of Mattoon, who was in at 26:46.

Harriss was the overall winner of the women's race with a time of 17:48, with Stephanie Pruitt of Bunker Hill just edging out Jennifer Cox of Herculaneum, Mo. for second place at the wire, both runners coming in at 20:43, in fourth place was Janie Kruep of O'Fallon, who's time was 22:24, Mara Horwitz of St. Louis was fifth at 22:27, Lillian Hannigan of Alton came in sixth with a time of 22:56, Jennie Danaher of Worden was seventh with a time of 23:36, in eighth place was Janna Perry of Troy, who had a time of 23:42, ninth place went to Katie Miles of St. Louis at 23:54 and rounding out the top ten was Sarah Lutz of Glen Carbon, who had a time of 24:03.

In the age group races, the 12-and-under winner was Bailey Decker of Glen Carbon, who came in at 26:36, taking the 13-19 category was Hannigan, while Callie Luketich of Glen Carbon won the 20-24 group with a time of 29:31, Danaher was the winner in the 25-29 age group, Miles took the 30-34 grouping, Kruep won in the 35-39 group, Katie Hanson of Bethalto was the winner in the 40-44 group at 24:06, fellow Bethalto resident Shona Quick won the 45-49 category at 25:34, Perry brought home the honors in the 50-54 age group, Rhonda Grammer of Edwardsville won the 55-59 category with a time of 25:37, Colleen Corbett of St. Louis was the winner of the 60-64 grouping, coming in at 29:48, the 65-69 group was won by Judy Siebert of St. Peters, Mo., at 37:32 and the 70-and-over winner was Mary Turpin of Swansea, who had a time of 36:31.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

