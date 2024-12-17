ROXANA — The Roxana Shells boys basketball team faced a challenging matchup against the Columbia Eagles on Tuesday night, ultimately falling 64-41 in a home game.

Columbia established an early advantage, outscoring Roxana 21-12 in the first quarter. The Eagles maintained their momentum, extending their lead to 40-27 by halftime. After the break, Columbia continued to build on their lead, pushing it to 52-35 by the end of the third quarter. Although Roxana outscored Columbia 16-12 in the final period, it was not enough to close the gap.

Roxana's offense was led by Cohen Dugan, who scored 20 points, while Keelan Crawford contributed 10 points.

For Columbia, River Randall was the standout performer with 19 points, and Sam Donald added 13 points to the Eagles' total.

