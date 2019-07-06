JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville Post 492 pitcher Alex Coffman tossed a complete game, allowing 11 hits and one walk while striking out four, in Jerseyville’s 6-2 win over New Athens in the Group C opener of the Firecracker baseball tournament at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville.

The teams went through a one hour, 46-minute rain delay in the first inning, with Post 492 leading 2-1, but got the rest of the game in without further delay after that.

After giving up a run to the 76ers in the top of the first, Jerseyville took the lead in the home half, starting with a two-run single by Trenton Decker with two out to put the home team up 2-1 before the rain delay. With runners on second and third after the delay, an Ian Sullivan single brought home the third run, and John Collins singled home two more runs to give Jerseyville a 5-1 lead after one.

Coffman was able to keep New Athens at bay in the first four innings, throwing strikes and keeping the batters off-stride. For the game, Coffman threw 77 pitches.

The 76ers pulled to within 5-2 in the top of the fifth when Levi Daab singled home Jared Lischer, who had four hits on the day, but Jerseyville got the run right back in the bottom of the inning when a squeeze bunt by Nishall Badella scored Jeremy Vanost to make it 6-2. Coffman then was able to close out the game, shutting out New Athens the rest of the way for the win.

Jerseyville will play a pair of games in Group C on Saturday, as play was suspended due to the rain that passed through the area. Post 492 will play Gillespie at 12:30 p.m., following the completion of a suspended game between Gillespie and Festus, Mo., then play Festus at 3 p.m. Crossover games have been canceled, and the three group winners, along with a wild-card team, will play for the championship on Sunday.

