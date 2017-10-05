EDWARDSVILLE - Across the nation, police departments celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4 - including the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said deputies from his office went to three establishments across the county and enjoyed coffee with members of the community. Those locations were Maedge's in Alhambra, Itty Bitty Cafe in Mitchell and Mister Donut in Godfrey. Lakin said the event was a good opportunity for people to interact with police outside of service calls. This year was the first year the sheriff's office participated.

"We thought we would participate," Lakin said. "We put deputies in three locations across the county. We just wanted to get out and talk to the public, just sit down and have a nice conversation."

Lakin said many of the conversations held with the public regarded the difficulty of the profession. He said most people were appreciative of the job they did.

"I think this was a great opportunity for the men and women of the sheriff's department to go out and interact with the public," he said.

At least one deputy was present in each of the locations throughout the day, but Lakin said he was not sure how many deputies in total participated.

