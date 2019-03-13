ALTON - Local entrepreneur Cyrhen Songs has been vending in the Riverbend for years, having both good and bad experiences doing so.

Songs said she believes many events overcharge for a slot to vend. Her own business, GlamTrashZodiac is a project she started using memory wire and precious stones. She made artisan jewelry and sold it through vending. Often these events, which can cost local entrepreneurs upwards of hundreds of dollars to get a spot, do not justify the costs. Because of that, Songs said she wanted to create a place for people in the area looking for more reasonable costs or are new to vending, so Coffee.Shop. was born.

Coffee.Shop. is a monthly event to be held at Germania Brewhaus, where Songs is also employed. She said she spoke with the owners about dedicating a day a month to vendors in the coffeehouse. Songs said they were receptive and she started it in 2019. Unfortunately, it has been off to a slow start.

"We had to cancel the first two months due to a lack of interest," she said. "We couldn't get enough vendors. We need to get the word out more."

Vendors, however, would only have to pay $10 to vend at these monthly events, and Germania is a high-trafficked location on weekends. The next event is slated for Sunday, March 24, from noon - 4 p.m. Songs said there are still open slots for potential vendors.

More information can be found on the Glamtrashzodiac Facebook page as well as through emailing Songs at soulfullycyrhen@gmail.com.

As for GlamTrashZodiac, Songs said she plans on innovating her business through the use of more natural items - such as bones - with wire wrapping. Songs is also active with the local art publication, Warm Soda Magazine, which has a mission of promoting local arts in the Riverbend.

