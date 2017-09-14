EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to attend a Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, October 18th. The Park and Rec Department will be showing “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963) starring Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret, and Janet. This movie is a musical and comedy.

Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is October 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Call the Edwardsville Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

More like this:

Edwardsville Launches Free Arts in the Park Summer Series
Jun 13, 2025
27th Annual Edwardsville Route 66 Celebration Set for Saturday, June 7, in City Park
Jun 4, 2025
Splash Pad Closures Announced for Upcoming Amphitheater Events
Jul 7, 2025
Maryville's Parks and Rec Committee to Host Movies in the Park
Jul 4, 2025
Godfrey Park and Rec Department Provides Heartfelt Memories Of 'Gator Guy' Charlie Schildroth
Jul 10, 2025

 