Codie & Brittany's Love Story
Couples names: Codie & Brittany
City: Godfrey
Date met or started dating: March 13, 2009
Date married: August 29, 2020
What makes your relationship special? We always make each other laugh, have been together since high school, love traveling, and just enjoy each other's company.
Share a memory you have made together: When we went on our honeymoon to Kissimmee, Florida we made sure to stop by Cocoa Beach to get some beach time in, at one point during that day we just sat on the beach and just watched the waves and the ships sailing on the distance just enjoying each other's company. We wouldn't trade that day for any other.
