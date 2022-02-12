Codie & Brittany's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Codie & Brittany from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: March 13, 2009
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner and a movie
Date Married: August 29, 2020
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Getting on the Motorcycle and taking long rides around the Riverbend and Piasa area, trips to Florida.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be open with each other, communicate and love one another unconditionally.