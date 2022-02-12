Our Love Story:

The Couple: Codie & Brittany from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: March 13, 2009

Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner and a movie

Date Married: August 29, 2020

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Getting on the Motorcycle and taking long rides around the Riverbend and Piasa area, trips to Florida.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be open with each other, communicate and love one another unconditionally.