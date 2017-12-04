JERSEY - Jersey’s Stote Reeder won the rival battle with his brother, Chester, and Sullivan, Saturday afternoon by a 48-32 margin.

Stote said it was his brother’s idea for the Reeder vs. Reeder matchup about five years ago. Stote Reeder is the head boys basketball coach for Jersey, while Chester Reeder is the head boys basketball coach for Sullivan. Stote Reeder realizes this is possibly the last year of the matchup because the contract expires.

“He (Chester) had a really good team the first year and we only beat him by one point,” Stote said.

“Sullivan played well today. We are shooting better from three points.”

Stote Reeder said Jersey has a definite advantage in the Reeder vs. Reeder game being a Class 3A school compared to Sullivan a Class 2A, but said it always fun to see his brother and coach against him.

Chester Reeder agreed the matchup against his brother, Stote, and Jersey is always a fun game.

“We had too many turnovers,” Chester Reeder said, summing up his team's play on the day.

Jersey’s Blake Wittman was the star of the game, pouring in 22 points to lead all scorers.

Individual scoring in the game went as follows:

Jersey scorers: Blake Wittman 22 points, Coby Gibson and Will Medford 8 points, David Rogers 4 points, Lucas Ross 2 points, Matthew Jackson 2 points and A.J. Shaw 2 points.

Sullivan scorers: Joshua Stultzman 12 points, Ian Plank 9 points.

Stote Reeder said his team played much better defensively in the second half against Sullivan and he said he hopes that continues the rest of the season.

Jersey led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, then 27-16 at the half. Jersey outscored Sullivan 13-10 and 8-6 in the final two quarters.

