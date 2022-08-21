Alton High School Welcomes New Head Football Coach

ALTON - Alton High's new head football coach David Parker is very enthusiastic about the Redbirds' team and, along with the team's family and community. He said on Friday he is raring to get the season started.

"We can't wait," Parker said the night of the Redbirds' scrimmage on Friday. "It's been a long time coming. I think the coaches, the players, the parents, the fans, we've all been waiting for this night."

Parker enjoys coaching and being with his players, and is also excited for them as well. Coach Parker's goal is to create a "winning culture" for Alton High School football.

"I love working with young people," Parker said. "My goal is always to make them better men and better women. I just love coaching. I am an Xs and Os kind of guy. I like competing against other coaches and other teams. It gets my juice going. It is something I really enjoy. I had a good feeling with the Alton selection committee for the head football job. I feel I have been called here to help these young men and women better themselves. Since March 11, I have felt like a Redbird.

"The community is reaching out and supporting us. Our facility at Public Stadium is awesome. We have all the equipment we need to be successful. I believe we are going to build a winning culture. We are 40 strong in the freshman class and 15 in the sophomore class. We have had outstanding numbers show up at the seventh- and eighth-grade levels. I think the football future is bright for Alton."

Coach Parker said the team members this season are "just a good group."

"We have a lot of senior leadership and we'll be ready to go on Friday," he said about their opener at home against Cahokia.

Parker is also looking forward to being the Redbirds' head coach and representing not only the school but the community as well.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of Alton football," Parker said. "I am just looking forward to being of and representing Alton football, to being part of the community. We can't wait to play in front of the fans and everyone Friday night."

