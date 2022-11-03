EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville concluded its boys' soccer season Tuesday at Bloomington High School falling to a powerful Romeoville team 4-1 in the IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectional. The Edwardsville season ends at 17-6-2 and the Tigers do return very talented and experienced players for the 2023 season.

The 2-0 win over Collinsville in the Collinsville IHSA 3A Regional Championship, along with the 2-0 3A Sectional win over O'Fallon and a 2-1 Sectional Championship triumph over Joliet West were season highlights for the Tigers.

The Tigers seniors - Axton Anom, Zach Chitwood, Dacus, Abe Gianaris, George Gikikas, Owen Logan, Carter McMillian, Amdreas Pelakanos, Nik Peterson, Sam Reader and Berik Selberg - ended their high school careers for Edwardsville in the match.

"I have nothing but pride with what the kids did this year," Tigers' head boys soccer coach Mark Heiderscheid said. "To make the final eight is a great accomplishment. It's always sad to see (the seniors) go. We'll miss them very much."

Coach Heidersheid said the Tigers have a great group of players returning.

"We'll regroup," he said. "It's always our goal to have the best season we can every year."

