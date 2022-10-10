COABE Applauds 2022 Legislative Champion Representative Amy Elik Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Illinois 111th district Representative Amy Elik was recognized Oct. 7 by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center for her sponsorship of a bill that will help erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma. The bill also will reduce the cost of GED exams for adult education students. For more information, visit www.coabe.org. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending