COABE Applauds 2022 Legislative Champion Representative Amy Elik
ALTON – Illinois 111th district Representative Amy Elik was recognized Oct. 7 by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center for her sponsorship of a bill that will help erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma. The bill also will reduce the cost of GED exams for adult education students. For more information, visit www.coabe.org.
