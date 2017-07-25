CNB Bank & Trust is a huge contributor to the Gordon Moore Park renovation project with this $10,000 contribution. Alton Mayor Brant Walker accepts the check on behalf of the city.

ALTON - CNB Bank & Trust supports the Riverbend community in many ways and recently donated $10,000 for the Gordon Moore Park project.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he was thankful for the donation from CNB Bank. He said donations keep coming in for the project. More donations are still needed for the work within the project, he added.

“CNB’s donation for the Gordon Moore project speaks volumes,” Mayor Walker said. “It is great to have business like CNB here in town that cares so much about the community. CNB has been a supporter of the amphtiheater, too, and is a wonderful partner for the city.

"Without folks like CNB and other contributors, with the tight state funding, we would not be able to do what we do. Larry Franklin, and his crew at CNB are phenomenal.”

