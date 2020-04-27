CARLINVILLE - The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on Wednesday, April 22, in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. Due to current social distancing protocols, shareholders had been invited to call into the meeting on a conference line.

The only action taken was election of the slate of nominees to the Board of Directors as recommended by the Board. Reelected to the parent company’s board for a one-year term were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden (all of Carlinville); Joe Heitz (of Alton); and John Pietrzak (of Dallas, TX, representing Castle Creek Capital, LLC). Also elected was Rick Champley, who will fill the seat of retiring director Ralph Antle (both of Taylorville). Richard Walden chaired the meeting. He expressed appreciation to directors, management, and staff for CNB’s performance and service to its communities over the past year, especially recent months as an essential business to its customers.

Highlighted was Mr. Antle’s 16 years of service on Palmer Bank’s and CNB’s Boards. CNB Bank & Trust has 19 locations in 17 communities, namely: Alton; Brighton; Carlinville; Carrollton; Chapin; Clayton, MO; Hillsboro; Jacksonville; Jerseyville; Litchfield; Oak Forest; Palos Heights; Pittsfield; Shipman; Taylorville; Tinley Park; and Virden. In addition to traditional loan and deposit banking services, CNB provides wealth management through its Trust operations, as well as a wide range of residential fixed-rate loan products for access to the secondary market through CNB’s mortgage department. Total consolidated assets for the company at 12/31/19 were $1,333,967,445.

