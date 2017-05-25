CARLINVILLE - Again this year, CNB Bank & Trust branches are offering discounted tickets for sale for the official CNB Night at Busch Stadium, Saturday Night July 1st St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals. This game is a Cardinal promotional game and the first 30,000 fans over 16 years of age will receive a 1942 World Series Championship Mystery Players Ring.

Tickets are on sale NOW for ONLY $25 each (All proceeds will be going to area charities. See list below for each branch.)

Tickets are located in sections 270 & 271 (Just left of Big Mac Land on the left field side. Ticket locations vary at the different branches.) Tickets are first come, first serve!

To buy tickets stop in your local CNB Bank & Trust branch or visit us online at CNBIL.COM.

Who benefits from the ticket sales? All proceeds of the ticket sales will be shared with local area charities. Each branch has selected their “Charity of Choice”. See list below.

CNB BranchCharity of Choice
AltonBoys & Girls Club of Alton
BrightonBoys & Girls Club of Alton
CarlinvilleFood Pantry
CarrolltonRace for the Cure
HillsboroMontgomery County Cancer Association
JacksonvilleTurner Junior High/JMS
JerseyvilleRace for the Cure
PittsfieldPike County Little League
ShipmanBoys & Girls Club of Alton
TaylorvilleThe Shadow Home

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

