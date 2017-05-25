CARLINVILLE - Again this year, CNB Bank & Trust branches are offering discounted tickets for sale for the official CNB Night at Busch Stadium, Saturday Night July 1st St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals. This game is a Cardinal promotional game and the first 30,000 fans over 16 years of age will receive a 1942 World Series Championship Mystery Players Ring.

Tickets are on sale NOW for ONLY $25 each (All proceeds will be going to area charities. See list below for each branch.)

Tickets are located in sections 270 & 271 (Just left of Big Mac Land on the left field side. Ticket locations vary at the different branches.) Tickets are first come, first serve!

To buy tickets stop in your local CNB Bank & Trust branch or visit us online at CNBIL.COM.

Who benefits from the ticket sales? All proceeds of the ticket sales will be shared with local area charities. Each branch has selected their “Charity of Choice”. See list below.

CNB Branch Charity of Choice Alton Boys & Girls Club of Alton Brighton Boys & Girls Club of Alton Carlinville Food Pantry Carrollton Race for the Cure Hillsboro Montgomery County Cancer Association Jacksonville Turner Junior High/JMS Jerseyville Race for the Cure Pittsfield Pike County Little League Shipman Boys & Girls Club of Alton Taylorville The Shadow Home

