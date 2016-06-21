CARLINVILLE - The Board of Directors of CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. is pleased to announce the promotion of Craig Gamrath to the position of Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending. Craig began his career at CNB as a Commercial Loan Officer. For the past six years, he has primarily been responsible for acquiring new business client relationships. Craig’s background in real estate sales has made him well-known within the community and much sought after as a very knowledgeable real estate lender. In his new role as Assistant Vice President, Craig will be responsible for exploring new commercial and small business loan opportunities and further deepening current banking relationships.

In an effort to cultivate and encourage an increase in commercial growth and development in the Riverbend area, CNB Bank & Trust is more actively focusing on the development of commercial relationships. Craig’s experience and dedication to his clients make him the perfect complement to CNB’s progressive lending focus.

Craig resides in Godfrey, IL with his wife and is an involved member of the community. Craig is a graduate of Principia College in Elsah, IL.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

