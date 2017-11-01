Employees at all 13 CNB Bank & Trust locations are proud to host the bank’s annual food drive from Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. The food drive will help to fill local food pantry shelves and put a meal on someone’s plate during this holiday season.

Forty-nine million Americans struggle to put food on the table and one in six Americans struggle with hunger (DoSomething.org). The need is in every community that we serve, and CNB is urging you to help combat this devastating situation by bringing non-perishable food items, personal care items, or monetary donations to the lobby of any CNB location.

Some quick tips to keep in mind when gathering your donations are to check expiration dates, please make sure packages aren’t damaged or leaking, and can goods with pop-top lids are often easier than can goods that require a can opener, however, all donations will be graciously accepted. Go to www.cnbil.com for a list of commonly requested donation items.

As a community bank, CNB is hopeful that our respective communities will rally to help fight hunger this holiday season. A donation of any size will make an impact. Together, we can help make someone’s holiday season a little sweeter.



CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

