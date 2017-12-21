CARLINVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust is helping make the Holidays and New Year a little brighter for many charitable organizations in our communities. In celebration of the bank’s success for 2017, CNB is empowering its employees to assist with the year-end giving campaign. Employees are playing an active role in selecting charities of their choice.

A steady contributor to events and causes in each of our local communities, CNB has always made philanthropy a priority and is proud to have been involved in several volunteer efforts throughout 2017. A few of these efforts include sponsoring an annual food drive, hosting an annual back-to-school supply drive, providing meals for each branch community through the annual Community Appreciation celebrations, supporting our local sports teams and schools, and partnering with civic organizations to enhance the communities in which CNB serves.

For this 2017 holiday season, the 201 employees of CNB’s 13 branch locations selected 70 different charities from our communities to receive a total of $19,700 in addition to prior contributions made throughout the year.

Shawn Davis, CNB President & CEO, commented, “We are honored to be in a position this year to help so many worthy organizations. We want to say thank you to our employees by supporting causes that are important to them, their families and their communities.”

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com. #CNBGIVESBACK

