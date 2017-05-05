CARLINVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust employees at all 13 branches were proud to donate a total of $1,750.00 to support Alzheimer’s research and to pay tribute to fellow co-worker Lisa Wolf, whose life has been personally touched by the disease. Lisa, Assistant VP Computer Operations at CNB’s Carlinville location, coordinated the donation drive Casual for a Cause. To take part in the effort, employees donated money and received a recognition sticker that they could then wear to work with jeans on Friday, April 28. This date was especially significant for Lisa, as it would have been her mother’s 90th birthday. Lisa is intimately aware of the extreme challenges of Alzheimer’s after losing both of her parents, Louis Wolf, Jr. and Ruth Wolf, to the disease just six months ago.

The donation will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s annual walk, which will be held on September 23, 2017. Lisa presented the check in person to Tina Arnold, Senior Manager, Special Events for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter. To get more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage. To find information and resources regarding Alzheimer’s, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at http://www.alz.org/.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

