CARLINVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust today announced that Greg Gobble has joined as the new Investment Professionals’ Financial Advisor for CNB Financial Services located at CNB Bank & Trust.

Shawn Davis CEO and President of CNB Bank & Trust said, “We are excited to have someone with Greg’s experience on staff who can offer a complete portfolio of financial products. This will now make us a one stop destination for Trust and financial advisory services.”

Greg brings more than 25 years of experience as a financial advisor to CNB Financial Services. His practice focuses on long-term financial planning and education for investors. Greg stated, “I look forward to working with everyone in the CNB Bank & Trust community. I take a multi-strategy, risk-managed approach to financial and retirement planning. I seek to bring investments, insurance, education, retirement, estate and tax planning into one efficient plan to minimize gaps that can leave you under-prepared and under-protected.”

Greg is a graduate of Illinois State University where he majored in accounting and was a member of the Division I soccer team. Greg is a Registered Representative/Investment Adviser Representative and currently holds Series 7, 63, and 65 security licenses. In addition, he holds insurance licenses in the states of Illinois, Missouri, and Florida.

Interested investors can contact Greg directly at 618-433-5120 or 217-854-4219 to make an appointment.

ABOUT CNB BANK & TRUST, N.A.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

