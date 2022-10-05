ST. LOUIS - The transit advocacy organization Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. This event will highlight the Secure Platform Plan for the MetroLink system. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at www.cmt-stl.org.

The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners approved a contract with HNTB for $6,948,587 for professional engineering design services for the MetroLink Secure Platform Plan. The Secure Platform Plan (SPP) encompasses fare gates, fencing and cameras for the 38 Metro Transit Centers throughout the region. Financial support for this project includes funding from St. Louis County, the City of St. Louis and St. Clair County Transit District. Private donations total more than $10 million towards the cost of this important project. In addition, federal stimulus funds will be utilized.

The panel will feature Kevin Scott, Bi-State Development General Manager of Security and SPP Project Leader; Mark Grossenbacher, St. Louis Area Practice Leader at HNTB and Project Manager on the Secure Platform Plan project; and Kathy Osborn, President and CEO at the Regional Business Council. These leaders will discuss next steps, goals and why this project is important to the St. Louis area business community.

“There is a lot to be excited about as it relates to transit in Missouri,” Cella said. “This panel will take a look at a significant change underway for the MetroLink system, the process and the projected impacts on the community. We encourage those with an interest in the impacts of public transit access to join this online forum.”

CMT hosts quarterly “Talking Transit” events to keep members, elected officials, stakeholders, transit riders and others in the loop on issues and efforts influencing the local transit system. These educational gatherings feature guest speakers and panel discussions addressing a wide range of topics, including transit-oriented development, safety and security, best practices, service changes and more. To learn more about these events and how CMT is working to further transit access in the St. Louis region, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. Established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis, CMT works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

