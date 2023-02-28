EDWARDSVILLE - Meredith Brueckner, a sophomore forward-guard for the Civic Memorial High girls' basketball team had a strong year for the Eagles. She suffered a knee injury late in the season but hopefully will recover in a quick fashion and return for 2023-2024. CM head girls coach Mike Arbuthnot said Meredith's contributions were significant during the regular season for the Eagles.

Meredith was a leader throughout the 2022-2023 campaign on the defensive side and rebounded well under the basket.

Brueckner had a solid outing against Edwardsville late in the season that was close until the very end. The Eagles jumped out to a commanding lead in the first part of the game, but the Tigers did roar back. She was strong on the offensive and defensive sides against the Tigers.

"We definitely played hard," Brueckner said of that particular game, "and it was definitely there. At times, we fell through and we just couldn't get out of that lump at the end."

Meredith is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Brueckner described her style of game as more of a defensive one, but she feels she needs to work on her offense as well.

"It's more defense than offense, for sure," Brueckner said. "I'm a more defensive player. I am going to work on my offensive game."

Brueckner also feels confident going into next season the CM girls will have success.

"We definitely need to clean up some things, but once we clean up those, I feel like we'll be ready," she said.

Coach Arbuthnot said Meredith was his team's leading rebounder and defensively took on other teams' best post player.

"She averaged five or six points a game as a sophomore," he said. "We have worked for her to gain the experience. She was a solid person as a sophomore starter and has a great future ahead."

