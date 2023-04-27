WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is honored to give away a $1,000 scholarship to not only a member of the credit union but a student from one of our area high schools.

The 2023 “Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship” winner is Lillian Shaw!

Lillian is involved in numerous school activities while at Civic Memorial including Spanish Club, Yearbook Club, Radio Broadcasting Club, Media Club, ENCO, football, and competitive cheerleading. Lillian has also received many honors/awards including High Honor Roll, National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta while in school.

After graduation Lillian plans to attend University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC) and will be majoring in Political Science/Pre-Law.

Congratulations, Lillian! We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

