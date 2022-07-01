BETHALTO - Kelbie Zupan recently graduated from Civic Memorial High School and in the future, she will not be forgotten for her vast efforts in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She also was an honors student at CM.

Kelbie recently concluded her athletic career at CM as a softball as a centerfielder/shortstop. For her enormous athletic accomplishments, Kelbie is today recognized as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

"I would like to thank my loving brother, sister, and parents, Chris and Leigh Ann Zupan, for pushing me to be the athlete I am today," she said. "Also I want to thank my grandma and grandpa, Tom and Cathy Zupan, for supporting me and being there for me. My brother was my idol growing up, watching him play sports. We both can thank my dad for everything he taught us about sports. He once played, too."

"The friendships I’ve made along the way and the little girls I’ve influenced," mean the most to Kelbie about her athletic career. She said CM's girl's regional game against East St. Louis is something she will never forget.

"It could’ve all ended there but we never gave up and I’m glad we fought until the end," she said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"There have been many great athletes that have gone through CM and to be able to say that I was a part of that program means everything to me. All of my teammates have inspired me in different ways."

Mike Arbuthnot, a well-known area coach, guided Kelbie and the other girls her senior year in basketball.

Kelbie said her athletic experiences "taught me a lot. In life, you will always have your team, a team that will fight for you and you would fight for them. Every coach I’ve ever had has had an impact on who I am today. Whether I loved them or not, they taught me a lot."

Kelbie is attending Lewis and Clark Community College this fall. She is uncertain whether or not she will play any sports at LCCC, but at the present does not have plans.

"You never know what could happen, that’s just not my mindset at the moment," she said.

Meanwhile, Kelbie said: "I am so excited to see what the new seasons bring the Lady Eagles and I wish them the best of luck. I hope they top what they did last year in every sport."

More like this: