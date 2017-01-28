F AIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Civic Memorial's Devin Davis finished in 63rd place in the individual competition of the IHSA Boys Bowling Championship Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Davis finished with a two-day, 12-game total 2,379 pins; his afternoon three-game set was 512 (199, 145, 168). LaSalle-Peru's Nate Stubler took the individual championship with a total of 3,116, with an afternoon set of 745 (269, 248, 228); Friday, Stubler, a senior, rolled back-to-back perfect 300 games to close out the morning and open the afternoon sessions en route to the title.

Machesney Park Halem won the team championship with a two-day total of 12,998, 184 pins better than runner-up Rockton Hononegah, who finished with 12,814; O'Fallon took third with 12,602, Triad took fourth with 12,229 and Rockford East rounded out the top five with 12,215.

Roselle Lake Park was sixth with 12,193, followed by Freeport (12,178), Orland Park Sandburg (12,173), New Lenox Lincoln-Way East (12,130), Lockport Township (12,012), Belleville East (12,000) and LaGrange Lyons (11,994).

Collinsville's Clay Hartman finished second with a total of 2,808, finishing with an afternoon series of 666 (258, 238, 170); Oak Forest's Josh Boger was third at 2,734, Hononegah's Brandon Mooney finished fourth with 2,699 and O'Fallon's Andrew Orf rounded out the top five at 2,698. Freeburg's Tyler Hunter finished seventh at 2,666, the only other Metro East bowler to reach the Top 10.

