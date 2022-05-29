CHARLESTON - Civic Memorial's track and field boys and Roxana's discus thrower Ashton Noble turned in stellar Saturday performances at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Finals. The Shells' Noble placed second in the discus with a toss of 51.01 meters and Jackson Collman of the Eagles was seventh at 9:43.05 in the 3,200-meter run and the 4 x 800 relay of Justice Eldridge, Lucas Naugle, D.J. Dutton and Asian Henders was eighth with a time of 8:12.67.

Various athletes and relay teams performed well and earned All-State honors as East St. Louis finished fourth as a team in the IHSA Class 2A state track finals on Saturday morning and afternoon at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Kankakee won the team championship with 62 points, outdistancing co-runners-up Mt. Zion and Mt. Vernon, who both had 34 points each. East Side was fourth with 32 points, Cahokia came in fifth with 30.33 points, Marion was sixth on 30 points, Herrin came in seventh with 29 points, Bartonville Limestone was eighth at 28 points, ninth place went to Lincoln with 27 points and Burbank St. Laurence Catholic rounded out the top ten with 22 points. Triad and Roxana tied for 37th with eight points each and Civic Memorial was a part of a tie for 50th with Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic, Decatur Eisenhower, Waterloo and Metropolis Massac County, all with five points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 100-meter state champion was Chris Nelson of Herrin, who came in at 10.70 seconds, while the Flyers' Kenneth Buchanon was eighth at 10.98 seconds. E.J. Nwagnu of Chicago St. Rita Catholic was the 200-meter winner with a time of 21.78 seconds, while Jackson Gilbert of Urbana took the 400 meters at 47.48 seconds. Garrett Slack of Lincoln won the 800 meters at 1:51.42, Wilson Georges of Limestone won the 1,600-meter title at 4:08.58 and the 3,200-meter champion was Drew Rogers of Herscher, who had a time of 9:16.38. Jackson Collman of the Eagles was seventh at 9:43.05 and the Knights' Andrew Pace was 16th with a time of 10:07.31.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters went to DeWayne Johnson of Pontiac, who came in at 14,07 seconds, with the Flyers' Demarlynn Taylor second at 14.66 seconds. Matthew Marcum of Rock Falls won the 300 meters, coming in at 39.59 seconds, with Taylor again placing second, having a time of 39.89 seconds. In the relay races, Kankakee won the 4x100 meters at 41.91 seconds, with Triad in second at 42.33 seconds and East Side right behind in third at 42.44 seconds. Herrin won the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:27.48, with the Flyers coming in seventh at 1:30.04. Kankakee took the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:21.01 and the 4x800 meters went to Lincoln at 7:51.53, with CM coming in eighth at 8:12.67.

In the field events, the shot put state champion was Centralia's JehChys Brown, who had a throw of 18.14 meters to win. David Russell of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central won the discus throw with a toss of 52.35 meters, with Roxana's Ashton Noble coming in second at 51.01 meters and East St. Louis' Andrew Bownes ninth at 46.03 meters. Teegan Davis of Princeton won the high jump, going over at 1.99 meters, while Paul Migus of Lake Villa Lakes won the pole vault, clearing 4.70 meters. Jacob Morrison of Mt. Vernon won the long jump with a distance of 6.95 meters, while Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia was the champion in the triple jump, going 14.12 meters to win, while East Side's Kyle Patterson came in seventh at 13.26 meters.

More like this: