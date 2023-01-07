Mascoutah at Civic Memorial Girls Basketball 1-5-23

MASCOUTAH 65, CIVIC MEMORIAL 58

Mascoutah slipped by Civic Memorial's basketball girls 65-58 on Thursday at CM.

Mascoutah was led in scoring by Sophia Loren with 23 points, Annie Beck had 18 points and Bella Hart had 10 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aubrey Wallace paced Civic Memorial with 20 points, Olivia Durbin had 13 points and Avari Combes had 11 points and Avery Huddleston had six points.

Mascoutah rises to 11-7 and CM is 8-10.

CM plays today against Freeburg at Breese Central at 8:30 p.m., then again at 7:30 p.m. at Teutopolis on Monday, and at 7:30 p.m. at Jersey on Thursday.

CM then plays against Taylorville at 7 p.m. in the Highland Tourney next Saturday. On Jan. 28, CM’s girls play at Edwardsville.

