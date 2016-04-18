Listen to the story

BETHALTO - Civic Memorial captured a pair of victories over Roxana on Saturday in a baseball doubleheader at Roxana.

Civic Memorial won the first game 13-3 and triumphed 10-2 in the second game.

The Eagles improve their overall record to 9-10-1 and Roxana falls to 6-11.

Christian Stawar and Corey Price were the winning pitchers for CM on Saturday.