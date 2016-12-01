BETHALTO – Even before she picked up a basketball as an Eagle, Allie Troeckler has looked up to hometown hero and 2008 Civic Memorial High School graduate Katie Broadway.

On Thursday night, during the Eagles' matchup with the Waterloo Bulldogs, Troeckler joined Broadway as being the second girls’ basketball player in school history to score 2,000 points.

“It’s pretty great, Troeckler said. “It is like the icing on the cake. We got the team win and that’s what I was going for, but to reach 2,000 was pretty great.”

The Eagles ultimately defeated the Bulldogs 60-37.

In her career as an Eagle, Broadway scored a grand total of 2,079 points. With only six games for the season in the books already and a long season ahead, Troeckler is set to surpass her hero’s record and set a record of her own.

“To reach the same mark that Katie has is great because I have looked up to her since about fifth grade,” she said. “She’s always been my idol in basketball.”

Troeckler recently committed to play at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville under renowned coach Paula Buscher.

CM head coach Jonathan Denney couldn't be more pleased with Troeckler's performance this season and throughout her career as an Eagle.

"She's a special player," he said. "She's done special things and she will continue to do special things. I'm proud she got it out of the way. We weren't trying to force feed her to get her to get the 2,000th point; she had nine offensive rebounds and that was a big reason. She played a good overall game."

Katie Broadway is currently serving as an assistant woman’s coach for the McKendree University Bearcats in Lebanon. Prior to returning to Illinois, she was an administrative assistant at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

