CM-MELHS Play Competitive Girls Volleyball Match, Have Busy Week Ahead
EDWARDSVILLE - Civic Memorial and Metro East Lutheran's girls volleyball teams showed their continued improvement in a well-played varsity match this past Thursday.
CM won the match 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17. MELHS refused to quit and came back with a challenge in the second set.
Some key stats for the CM winners were:
Senior Courtney Picklesimer - 9 kills, 10 blocks.
Junior Bella Thien - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces.
Rosa Sanchez and Vivienne Runnalls played strong matches for the Knights.
MELHS has a rival match on Thursday at Maryville Christian, then at home against Althoff next Tuesday and a matchup at Marquette on Thursday, Sept. 14.
CM, meanwhile, travels to Southwestern Tuesday night for a match, then Friday is in a tournament at North Mac.
