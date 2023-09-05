Article continues after sponsor message

Junior Bella Thien - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces.

Rosa Sanchez and Vivienne Runnalls played strong matches for the Knights.

MELHS has a rival match on Thursday at Maryville Christian, then at home against Althoff next Tuesday and a matchup at Marquette on Thursday, Sept. 14.

CM, meanwhile, travels to Southwestern Tuesday night for a match, then Friday is in a tournament at North Mac.

