HIGHLAND - Civic Memorial girl’s basketball team had to fight hard to win a tough game against the Highland Bulldogs in Highland on Wednesday night. Civic Memorial won 51-45.

Civic Memorial was led by Kourtland Tyus with 16 points, while teammate Tori Standefer had 12 points.

Civic Memorial led the Bulldogs 12-10 after the first quarter. Civic Memorial held the lead at halftime 25-24. The Eagles held the lead 38-33 after three quarters. The Bulldogs would not go away and they kept the game close down to the wire. The Eagles would outscore the Bulldogs 13-12 in the fourth quarter to win.

In the first possession of the game for Civic Memorial junior starter, Harper Buhs received a knee injury when she drove to basket. When the coaches came to her aid she told them “My knee popped.” Civic Memorial has had terrible luck in the last few years with knee injuries. Tori Standefer was out all last year with a torn ACL and Hannah Sontag missed most of last season and all of this season with two ACL tears.

Highland was led by Kirsten Taylor with 19 points.

