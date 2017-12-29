GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

ALTON DROPS TWO DECISIONS: Alton dropped a pair of decisions in the Jersey Holiday Tournament at Havens Gym Thursday, falling to Taylorville 66-62 in their first game, then 47-34 to Carrollton in the Redbirds' nightcap.

The Redbirds clinched a spot in the fifth-place game against Hardin-Calhoun despite the double loss; they fell to 5-8 on the year.

Against the Tornadoes, Ivoree Lacey led with 23 points; Diarra Smith had 11 points and Rayn Tally had eight. Against the Hawks, Smith led with 15 points with Chr'shonna Hickman adding six and Lalila McNeal four. Claire Williams led the Hawks with 22 points and Hannah Krumweide added seven.

WARRIORS TAKE TWO LOSSES: Hardin-Calhoun fell twice in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Thursday, falling to the host Panthers 63-30 and Civic Memorial 77-33; Calhoun fell to 8-7 on the year.

Against the Panthers, Junie Zirkelbach led with 19 points while Emily Baalman added 15; Clare Breden led JCHS with 21 points, with Abby Manns adding 17 and Peyton Tisdale 10. Zirkelbach had 10 points against the Eagles with Sydney Baalman and Sophie Lorton each getting six on the day; Anna Hall had nine points for CM, Tori Pfeiffer had six and Alaria Tyus and Kortland Tyus each had four points on the day; 13 different players scored for the Eagles in the game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 88, BRUSSELS 6: Hannah Schmidt led Civic Memorial with 16 points and Kaylee Klaustermeier had nine as Civic Memorial clinched a spot in the Jersey Holiday Tournament final with an 88-6 lead on Brussels Thursday. CM improved to 14-1 on the season.

Kinder, Kress and Muntman each had two points for the Raiders on the day.

